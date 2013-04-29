NYSE:MPG Investor Alert: Mpg Office Trust Inc Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Mpg Office Trust Inc (NYSE:MPG) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by a newly formed fund controlled by Brookfield Office Properties Inc. to acquire Mpg Office Trust Inc for $3.15 per NYSE:MPG share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Mpg Office Trust shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Mpg Office Trust Inc (NYSE:MPG) prior to April 25, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:MPG shares have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Mpg Office Trust Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:MPG investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Apr. 25, 2013, MPG Office Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPG) announced that it has entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which a newly formed fund controlled by Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (NYSE: BPO) will acquire MPG Office Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the holders of MPG Office Trust’s common shares will receive $3.15 per share in cash at the closing of the merger.



However, given that NYSE:MPG shares traded as recently as Feb. 12, 2013 as high as $3.22 per share and as high as $3.80 per share in September 2011, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for NYSE:MPG stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Mpg Office Trust Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.

Furthermore, MPG Office Trust’s financial performance improved lately. For instance, it reported that its annual Total Revenue declined slightly from $234.96 million in 2011 to $231.17 million in 2012, while its respective Net Income increase from $89.02 million to $384.25 million.



On April 26, 2013, NYSE:MPG shares closed at $3.12 per share.



