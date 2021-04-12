NYSE:MPLN Investor Notice: Deadline on April 26, 2021 in Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 26, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) common shares between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in connection with the Merger and between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020 regarding the business, operation, and prospects of MultiPlan.



