NYSE:MPW Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Birmingham, AL based Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. On October 6, 2022, The Bear Cave released a report titled "More Problems at Medical Properties Trust (MPW)." The Bear Cave report claims it "uncovers a haphazard assortment of issues including distressed tenants, dubious representations, excessive spending, potential auditor independence issues, and a perplexing undisclosed entity for property management." Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) declined from $24.13 per share on January 14, 2022, to as low as $10.00 per share on October 7, 2022.



