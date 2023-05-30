NYSE:MPW Investor Notice: Deadline on June 12, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on June 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) common shares between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Prospect was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties, that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to MPT, that, "given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery," the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



