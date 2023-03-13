NYSE:MPW Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Medical Properties Trust, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Medical Properties Trust, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Birmingham, AL based Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.24 billion in 2020 to over $1.54 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $431.45 million in 2020, to $656.02 million in 2021.



On October 6, 2022, The Bear Cave released a report titled "More Problems at Medical Properties Trust (MPW)." The Bear Cave report claims it "uncovers a haphazard assortment of issues including distressed tenants, dubious representations, excessive spending, potential auditor independence issues, and a perplexing undisclosed entity for property management."



On February 23, 2023, Medical Properties Trust, Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. Among other items, the Company disclosed an impairment of approximately $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect Medical Holdings and announced a plan to write off about $112 million in unbilled rent from the same client.



Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) declined from $24.13 per share on January 14, 2022, to as low as $8.66 per share on March 10, 2023.



