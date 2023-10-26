NYSE:MPW Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Medical Properties Trust, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 28, 2023. NYSE: MPW investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Birmingham, AL based Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. On August 18, 2023, the Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") reported that the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California ("DMHC") had issued an order to put Medical Properties Trust, Inc's recapitalization transaction with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Prospect") on hold in order to obtain further information. The WSJ article highlighted the negative impact that halting the recapitalization transaction could have on both MPW and Prospect, especially if the deal is permanently rejected.



Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) declined from $10.74 per share on July 27, 2023, to as low as $4.66 per share on October 16, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 23, 2023 and August 17, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Recap Transaction was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the DMHC; (2) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction's approval; (3) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects



