NYSE:MTZ Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by MasTec, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2023 -- MasTec, Inc. are under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by MasTec, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Coral Gables, FL based MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. On August 3, 2023, MasTec, Inc. announced it missed its estimates for the second quarter of 2023. The Company also revised downwards its 2023 guidance, blaming slowdowns in its communications margins for the revision. Analysts critiqued the Company for its "over-promise, under-deliver halo" concerning overly optimistic guidances which fail to materialize. Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) declined from $123.33 per share on July 03, 2023, to as low as $60.85 per share on October 23, 2023.



