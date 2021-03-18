NYSE:NAK Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd..



Investors who are current long term investors in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: NAK stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: NAK stocks, concerns whether certain Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest, that the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public, that as a result, the Company's permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



