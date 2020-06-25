NYSE:NCLH Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd..



Investors who are current long term investors in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: NCLH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: NCLH stocks, concerns whether certain Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the plaintiff claims that between February 20, 2020 and March 12, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members, and that as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



