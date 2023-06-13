NYSE:NEE Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by NextEra Energy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by NextEra Energy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 25, 2023.



Juno Beach, FL based NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America.



On January 25, 2022, NextEra issued a press release highlighting its fourth-quarter and full-year results. NextEra reported that revenue missed consensus by $740 million.



On August 5, 2022, the Miami Herald reported that Florida Power & Light, the principal operating subsidiary of NextEra, bankrolled and controlled The Capitolist, a news site aimed at Florida lawmakers, through intermediaries from an Alabama consulting firm, from 2018 through at least 2021.



On January 25, 2023, Florida Power and Light Co.President and CEO Eric Silagy abruptly resigned and NextEra acknowledged in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC that Florida Power and Light Co. faced legal and reputational risks because of the allegations that Florida Power and Light Co. executives had orchestrated political misconduct.



The plaintiff claims that between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including that NextEra Energy's subsidiary had engaged in political misconduct that exposed the Company to substantial legal and reputational risk, and that the Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



