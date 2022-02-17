NYSE:NEE Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NextEra Energy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- NextEra Energy, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by NextEra Energy, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Juno Beach, FL based NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America.



On January 25, 2022, NextEra issued a press release highlighting its fourth-quarter and full-year results. NextEra reported that revenue missed consensus by $740 million. NextEra Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $17.99 billion in 2020, to $17.06 billion in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from over $2.91 billion in 2020 to over $3.57 billion in 2021.



Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declined from $85.28 per share on January 20, 2022, to as low as $69.79 per share on January 28, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



