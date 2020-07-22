NYSE:NG Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NovaGold Resources Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- NovaGold Resources Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) concerning whether a series of statements by NovaGold Resources Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States.



On May 28, 2020, J. Capital Research published a report claiming that "NovaGold's management team has systematically misled investors" about the Company's Donlin gold-mining project, "a deposit so remote and technologically challenging that the mine will never be built." J. Capital Research criticized NovaGold for using "custom metrics designed to deceive," which included, among other representations, that "the deposit will require $6.7 bln in capital, [when] the feasibility study clearly shows this number is $8 bln." J. Capital Research also contended that "[t]he proposed natural gas pipeline central to powering the project is dead on arrival," quoting an engineer who worked on costing the pipeline as stating that he "doesn't know of any engineering company that has the experience to build such a complex pipeline."



