NYSE:NIO Investor Notice: Deadline on October 25, 2022 in Lawsuit Against NIO Inc.

The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) common shares between March 1, 2021 and July 11, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 1, 2021 and July 11, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users' subscriptions, that, through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's revenue and net loss were overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



