NYSE:NNVC Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by NanoViricides, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- NanoViricides, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by NanoViricides, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Shelton, CT based NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections.



Shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) spiked from under $2 per share in mid December 2019 to $17.77 per share on January 27, , respectively to as high as $19.20 per share on January 31, 2020, and declined to as low as $4.60 per share. On March 25, 2020.



