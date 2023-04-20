NYSE:NOC Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Northrop Grumman Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Northrop Grumman Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Northrop Grumman directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Falls Church, VA based Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. On January 26, 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice on December 9, 2022, "seeking information regarding financial and cost accounting and controls that appears focused on the interest rate the company used to determine [its cost accounting standards] pension expense."



Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declined from $473.20 per share on January 26, 2023, to $430.99 per share on January 27, 2023.



