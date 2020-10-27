NYSE:NSP Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Insperity, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Certain directors of Insperity, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: NSP stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Insperity, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: NSP stocks, concerns whether certain Insperity, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants: (i) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (ii) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (iii) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (iv) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.



