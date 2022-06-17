NYSE:NVS Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Novartis AG

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- Novartis AG is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Novartis AG regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Switzerland based Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide.



On May 5, 2022, Novartis AG "announced a temporary, voluntary suspension of production at its radioligand therapy production sites in Ivrea, Italy and Millburn, New Jersey." The production halt was to "address potential quality issues identified in its manufacturing process."



Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) declined from $88.50 per share on May 4, 2022, to $83.37 per share on May 9, 2022.



Then, on May 31, 2022, an article was published entitled "Documents show problems at Novartis facility where cancer drug production was halted." The article reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cited deficiencies at the Company's New Jersey facility following an inspection in late 2021, including a "concern that Novartis failed to notify customers about batches of Lutathera . . . that were distributed despite failing to meet quality specifications."



Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) declined from $92.12 per share on May 24, 2022, to $80.16 per share during June 14, 2022.



