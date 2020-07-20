NYSE:NVS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Novartis AG

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Novartis AG is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Novartis AG regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Switzerland based Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. On June 25, 2020, Novartis AG agreed to pay $225 million in criminal fines and disgorge $112 million in settling bribery allegations brought forth by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis AG was under investigation for claims that: (1) the Company had bribed doctors and hospitals in Greece to prescribe "Novartis-branded pharmaceuticals"; (2) the Company had paid bribes in Vietnam to advance their business; and (3) the Company had falsified their financial records to conceal said activities.



