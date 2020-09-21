NYSE:NVS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Novartis AG

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Certain directors of Novartis AG are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and currently hold any of those Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS shares have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Novartis AG directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On June 25, 2020, Novartis AG agreed to pay $225 million in criminal fines and disgorge $112 million in settling bribery allegations brought forth by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis AG was under investigation for claims that: (1) the Company had bribed doctors and hospitals in Greece to prescribe "Novartis-branded pharmaceuticals"; (2) the Company had paid bribes in Vietnam to advance their business; and (3) the Company had falsified their financial records to conceal said activities.



Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) closed on July 14, 2020, at $87.47 per share.



