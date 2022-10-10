NYSE:OLO Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements at Olo Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who purchased shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Olo Inc..



Deadline: November 28, 2022.



New York based Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. Olo Inc. provides software to restaurants to assist with online ordering and food-delivery coordination. Between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, the Company's key business metric demonstrating its growth was its "active locations," with each active location representing a unique restaurant location using an Olo product.



In February 2020, Olo Inc. announced a partnership with Subway® restaurants ("Subway") to enable Subway's more than 20,000 U.S.-based restaurants to handle digital orders from third-party "marketplaces" such as Uber Eats or DoorDash. Between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022,, Olo Inc. touted the growth of its active locations, with Subway accounting for approximately 20% of those locations and by the first quarter of 2022, the Company's active locations had grown to approximately 82,000 – a 19% increase over the prior year.



On August 11, 2022, Olo Inc. announced second-quarter results and outlook. The net loss was $11.7 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.02 per share a year ago. Additionally, per one analyst covering Olo, management disclosed Subway (~15K locations) has begun the process of replacing Olo's Rails product with a homegrown solution (2.5k locations moved in 2Q with the remaining expected in 1Q23.



Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) declined from $14.08 per share on August 4, 2022, to $8.11 per share on August 15, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Subway was ending its contract with Olo, that Olo's key business metric – active locations – could not continue to grow as Defendants touted due to the loss of Subway's business, and that, as a result of the above, Defendants' statements about Olo's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



