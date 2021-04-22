NYSE:OLO Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Olo Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Olo Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Olo Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. On March 31, 2021, media outlets reported that the third-party delivery company DoorDash Inc. ("DoorDash") had filed a lawsuit accusing Olo Inc. of fraudulently charging DoorDash higher fees than its competitors, alleging breach of a 2017 contract between the two companies. Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) declined to as low as $23.92 per share on April 1, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



