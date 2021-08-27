NYSE:OSCR Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Oscar Health, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- Certain directors of Oscar Health, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Oscar Health, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Oscar Health, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $553.77 million in 2019 to $589.64 million in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $261.18 million in 2019 to $406.82 million in 2020. On or about March 3, 2021, Oscar Health, Inc sold about 37 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $39.00 a share, raising nearly $1.4 billion in new capital. On May 13, 2021, Oscar Health, Inc reported earnings for the first time since the IPO. The Company reported an $87.4 million loss or $(0.98) per share in its first quarter of 2021. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Oscar to report a loss of 53 cents a share. Shares of Oscar Health, Inc (NYSE: OSCR) declined to as low as $19.78 per share on May 13, 2021.



