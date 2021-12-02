NYSE:OSH Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Oak Street Health, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Oak Street Health, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Oak Street Health, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Oak Street Health, Inc. disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had launched an investigation into whether the company may have violated the False Claims Act. Oak Street Health, Inc. stated that the DOJ requested "certain documents and information related to the company's relationships with third-party marketing agents and related to the company's provision of free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries."



Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) declined from $48.87 per share on November 1, 2021, to $34.97 per share on November 11, 2021.



