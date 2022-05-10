NYSE:OSH Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Oak Street Health, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- Certain directors of Oak Street Health, Inc. are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: OSH stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Oak Street Health, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: OSH stocks, concerns whether certain Oak Street Health directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny, that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny, that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act, that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies, that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.