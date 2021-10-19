NYSE:OUST Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing by Ouster, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- Certain directors at Ouster, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Ouster, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Francisco, CA based Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets.



Ouster, Inc. started trading on the NYSE on March 12, 2021 following a SPAC transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp.



On August 9, 2021, Ouster, Inc. disclosed that it had received a document subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking "documents regarding projected financial information in [the] Form S-4 registration statement filed on December 22, 2020."



Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) closed on October 18, 2021 at $6.72 per share.



