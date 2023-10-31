NYSE:PATH Investor Alert: Deadline on November 6, 2023 in Lawsuit Against UiPath Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH).



Investors who purchased shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 6, 2023. UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) common shares between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 21, 2021 and March 30, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that UiPath had enacted a widespread discounting program prior to its IPO, which had the effect of temporarily boosting UiPath's revenue and annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") metrics, cannibalizing its future sales, eroding UiPath's margins, and increasing the risk of client churn, that UiPath's actual total addressable market was not as large as portrayed by defendants, because many companies included in UiPath's market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by UiPath, that UiPath was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM, and other established enterprise software vendors that were building automation into their platforms, that UiPath was losing customers due to the increased availability of low-code automation software offered by vendors, such as Microsoft's Power Automate software, which were capable of addressing the majority of customer use cases at a fraction of the price of UiPath's products and services, and that UiPath was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with UiPath's partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and these partners.



Those who purchased shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



