NYSE:PAY Investor Alert: Investigation of VeriFone Systems Inc Following Substantial Stock Drop

The substantial stock drop prompted an investigation on behalf of investors of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) shares over potential securities laws violations by VeriFone Systems Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) concerning whether a series of statements by VeriFone Systems Inc, formerly VeriFone Holdings, Inc, regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $844.71 million for the 12 months period that ended on Oct. 31, 2009, to over $1.86 billion for the 12 months period that ended on Oct. 31, 2012.



Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) grew from as low as $5.33 per share in March 2009 to as high as $54.40 per share in April 2012.



Then on February 20, 2013, VeriFone Systems Inc announced certain preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter of 2013.



NYSE:PAY shares declined from $31.89 per share on Feb. 20, 2013, to as low as $17.97 per share on Feb. 21, 2013.



On Feb. 25, 2013, NYSE:PAY shares closed at $18.65 per share.



Those who purchased shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY), have certain options



