NYSE:PE Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Parsley Energy, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Parsley Energy, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Parsley Energy, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Austin, TX based Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. Parsley Energy, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.82 billion in 2018 to over $1.95 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from $369.12 million in 2018 to $175.21 million in 2019.



Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) declined from $33.25 per share in July 2018 to as low as $3.92 per share on March 18, 2020.



On July 14, 2020, NYSE: PE shares closed at $10.84 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.