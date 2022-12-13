NYSE:PFE Investor Notice: Investigation over Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Pfizer Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Pfizer Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Pfizer Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) concerning whether a series of statements by Pfizer Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. On October 26, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Pfizer is the target of an Italian probe claiming that the Company hid at least 1.2 billion euros in profit by transferring money to units in other countries, including the US and the Netherlands to avoid taxes on profits. The probe began in February and covers 2017 through 2019.



