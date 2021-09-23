NYSE:PHG Investor Notice: Deadline on October 15, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Koninklijke Philips N.V.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on October 15, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) common shares between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures, that as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials, that accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable, that the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



