NYSE:PHI Investor Alert: Deadline on April 7, 2023 in Lawsuit Against PLDT Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on April 7, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI).



Investors who purchased shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 7, 2023. NYSE: PHI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) common shares between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that there were capital spending budget overruns, that defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



