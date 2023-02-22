NYSE:PHI Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by PLDT Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by PLDT Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Deadline: April 7, 2023.



Philippines based PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. On December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported that "[t]he Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission has launched an inquiry into the 48-billion peso ($866 million) capital spending budget overrun at PLDT Inc. that triggered a record plunge in the stock amid questions over its corporate governance and fiscal control." "The budget overrun is almost equivalent to PLDT's combined 2020 and 2021 net income," Bloomberg added. The Philippine Daily Inquirer also reported that a number of top PLDT executives had been suspended while an investigation was underway with the help of a third-party auditor. Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) declined from $39.00 per share on May 16, 2022, to as low $20.20 per share on December 19, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between January 1, 2019 and December 19, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that there were capital spending budget overruns, that defendants failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



