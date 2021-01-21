NYSE:PINS Investor Notice: Deadline on January 22, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on January 22, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS).



Investors who purchased shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: January 22, 2021. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) common shares between May 16, 2019 and November 1, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 16, 2019 and November 1, 2019, Pinterest made false and misleading statements to the public and failed to disclose that the Company's addressable market in the U.S. was reaching its maximum capacity, that which significantly decelerated Pinterest's future ability to monetize on U.S. average revenue per user, that Pinterest was at an increased risk of losing advertising revenue, and that as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.



Those who purchased shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.