NYSE:PINS Investor Notice: Deadline on June 28, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 28, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS).



Investors who purchased shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 28, 2021. NYSE: PINS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) common shares between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that user growth was already slowing, that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



