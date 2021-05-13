NYSE:PINS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Pinterest, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Pinterest, Inc.



On April 27, 2021, after the market closed, Pinterest, Inc. announced its first quarter 2021 financial results and reported that global monthly active users grew only 30% year-over-year to 478 million, a decline from the prior quarter's 37% year-over-year growth. During the conference call held the same day, Pinterest's Chief Executive Officer stated that "[a]s pandemic lockdowns were eased in some parts of the world during mid-March, we began to see signs of less engagement and user growth on Pinterest."



The plaintiff claims that between February 4, 2021 and April 27, 2021, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that user growth was already slowing, that, as a result, the Company expected user engagement to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and that, as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



