NYSE:PLAN Shareholder Notice: Deadline on October 23, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Anaplan, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on October 23, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN).



Investors who purchased shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 23, 2020. NYSE: PLAN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) common shares between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges, that these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals, and that as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.



Those who purchased shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



