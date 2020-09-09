NYSE:PLAN Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Anaplan, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Anaplan, Inc., filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Anaplan, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 23, 2020. NYSE: PLAN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 27, 2020, Anaplan, Inc reported billings of $126 million for fourth quarter 2019, representing a growth rate of 25%, which was well below consensus estimates and roughly half of the Company's historical growth rates of 46% to 59%. Anaplan, Inc attributed the shortfall to the inability to close some large deals at the end of the quarter due to certain "management changes."



The plaintiff claims that between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges, that these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals, and that as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable. Further, while in possession of this material non-public information, Anaplan insiders dumped approximately $30 million worth of Anaplan stock at artificially inflated prices.



Those who purchased shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.