NYSE:PNX Stockholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at the Phoenix Companies, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Phoenix Companies officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On November 8, 2012, Phoenix Companies Inc. announced it is postponing the release of its third quarter 2012 financial results and conference call scheduled. Phoenix Companies Inc. also disclosing that it will restate its GAAP financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2011, 2010 and 2009, the interim periods for 2011, and the first and second quarters of 2012.



Shares of the Phoenix Companies, Inc. (NYSE:PNX) declined from $29.77 per share on November 6th to as low as $21.06 per share on November 27, 2012.



On Jan. 25, 2013, NYSE:PNX shares closed at $26.91 per share.



