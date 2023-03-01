NYSE:POL Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Polished.com Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Polished.com Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Polished.com Inc. (NYSE: POL) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: POL stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Polished.com Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: POL stocks, concerns whether certain Polished.com directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the registration statement supporting the IPO was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that the Company would restate certain financials, that the Company's internal controls were inadequate, that the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues, that as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation, that as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing, that following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that between between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's internal controls were inadequate, that the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues, that the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls, that contrary to the Company's statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls, that as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation, that as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing, that following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times



