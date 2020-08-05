NYSE:PRA Investor Notice: Deadline on August 17, 2020 in Lawsuit Against ProAssurance Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on August 17, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA).



Investors who purchased shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 17, 2020. NYSE: PRA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) common shares between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 26, 2019 and May 7, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment, that ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten, and that as a result, ProAssurance was subject to a materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.



Those who purchased shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



