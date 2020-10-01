NYSE:PRA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at ProAssurance Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Investors who are current long term investors in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: PRA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against ProAssurance Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: PRA stocks, concerns whether certain ProAssurance directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ProAssurance lacked adequate underwriting process and risk management controls necessary to set appropriate loss reserves in its Specialty P&C segment, that ProAssurance failed to properly assess a large national healthcare account that experienced losses far exceeding the assumptions made when the account was underwritten, and that as a result, ProAssurance was subject to a materially heightened risk of financial loss and reserve charges.



Those who purchased shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



