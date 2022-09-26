NYSE:PRG Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by PROG Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- PROG Holdings, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by PROG Holdings, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by PROG Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Draper, UT based PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. On August 25, 2022, Pennsylvania's Attorney General filed a lawsuit against PROG Holdings' Progressive Leasing unit for allegedly violating the Rental Purchase Agreement Act ("RPAA"), a law that requires companies to clearly disclose fees for rent-to-own financing. According to the lawsuit, agents of the Attorney General's Office visited multiple stores across the state that use Progressive Leasing to offer rental-purchase agreement to their customers. "The investigation revealed widespread non-compliance" with the RPAA's disclosure requirements by Progressive Leasing and its merchant partners, the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.



Those who purchased shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.