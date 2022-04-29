NYSE:PSFE Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Paysafe Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Certain directors of Paysafe Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: PSFE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Paysafe Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: PSFE stocks, concerns whether certain Paysafe directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that that Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets, that Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment, that new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



