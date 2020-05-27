NYSE:PUMP Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at ProPetro Holding Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Certain directors of ProPetro Holding Corp. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) and currently hold any of those NYSE: PUMP shares have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain ProPetro Holding Corp. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On September 16, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against ProPetro Holding Corp over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claims that between March 17, 2017 and August 8, 2019, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that the Company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses, that the Company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties, that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures, that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



