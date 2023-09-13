NYSE:PX Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by P10, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) shares over potential securities laws violations by P10, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) concerning whether a series of statements by P10, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dallas, TX based P10, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry in the United States.



On October 20, 2021 P10, Inc. ("P10") announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share.



Shares of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) rose to $14.67 per share on November 15, 2021.



P10, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $150.53 million in 2021 to $198.36 million in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $10.76 million in 2021 to $29.20 million in 2022.



Shares of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) declined from $12.46 per share on August 14, 2023, to $8.75 per share on March 20, 2023.



