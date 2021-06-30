NYSE:QS Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit thatt is pending for certain investor in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) against QuantumScape Corporation over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



On January 4, 2021, prior to open of trading, an article was published pointing to several risks with QuantumScape's solid state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." Specifically, it stated that the battery's power means it "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." As solid state batteries are temperature sensitive, "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower." Shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) declined from $132.73 per share on December 22, 2020 to as low as $47.20 per share on January 5, 2021.



On January 6, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against QuantumScape Corporation over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff claimed that between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, the defendants failed to disclose that the Company's battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance, as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; the Company's battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology, that the successful commercialization of the Company's battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed, that as a result of this information being withheld from the market, QuantumScape securities traded at artificially inflated prices between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, with the Company's Class A common stock reaching a high of more than $131 per share, and that the Company was able to complete a combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and to commence an underwritten secondary public stock offering of its publicly traded securities "at market price," registering for resale more than 300 million shares of QuantumScape publicly traded securities by insiders beginning on December 31, 2020, including several QuantumScape senior executives and its controlling shareholder.



On June 21, 2021, an amended complaint was filed.



