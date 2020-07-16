NYSE:R Investor Notice: Deadline on July 20, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Ryder System, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on July 20, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R).



Investors who purchased shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: July 20, 2020. NYSE: R stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) common shares between July 23, 2015, and February 13, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 23, 2015, and February 13, 2020, the Defendants inflated Ryder's financial results by systematically overstating the residual value of its trucking fleet, that while Ryder repeatedly increased the expected residual values of its trucks, the actual amount Ryder was receiving from sales of used trucks had started to decline beginning in 2015, that nevertheless, the Company assured investors that it had been "conservative" in establishing the residual values of trucks in its fleet and "[w]e don't have a situation where we've got a bunch of vehicles that are at high residual values [and] have to be written down", and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Ryder's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between July 23, 2015, and February 13, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



