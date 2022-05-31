NYSE:R Shareholder Notice: Update Announced in Lawsuit Against Ryder System, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- An update was announced in the lawsuit that was filed on behalf of certain investors in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R).



Investors who purchased shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 20, 2020. NYSE: R investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 20, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Ryder System, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that, the Defendants inflated Ryder's financial results by systematically overstating the residual value of its trucking fleet, that while Ryder repeatedly increased the expected residual values of its trucks, the actual amount Ryder was receiving from sales of used trucks had started to decline beginning in 2015, that nevertheless, the Company assured investors that it had been "conservative" in establishing the residual values of trucks in its fleet and "[w]e don't have a situation where we've got a bunch of vehicles that are at high residual values [and] have to be written down", and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Ryder's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between July 23, 2015, and February 13, 2020.



On October 5, 2020, an amended complaint was filed and on December 4, 2020, the Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended Complaint.



On May 12, 2022, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.



Those who purchased shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.