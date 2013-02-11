NYSE:RATE Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Securities Laws Violations by Bankrate Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) was announced concerning possible violations of federal securities laws



Investors who purchased shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) between June 16, 2011 and October 15, 2012, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on allegations that certain statements issued by the Company between June 16, 2011 and October 15, 2012 regarding Bankrate’s business, operations and prospects were false and misleading.



On October 15, 2012, after the market closed, Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) announced its preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2012 Results. Among other things, Bankrate Inc said it Total revenue for the third quarter is expected to be between $115.5 million and $117.5 million.



Shares of Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE) fell from $14.50 per share on October 15, 2012 to $10.40 per share on October 16, 2012.



