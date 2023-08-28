NYSE:RBLX Investor Alert: Investigation of Roblox Corporation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investigation was announced for investors of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Roblox Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Roblox Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Mateo, CA based Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform.



On February 3, 2022, market analyst The Bear Cave published a report regarding Roblox entitled "Problems at Roblox (RBLX)", which alleges, in part, that the Company's "former social media manager ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company," and has "engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform."



On August 17, 2023, Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave issued a short report alleging that Roblox Corporation has "facilitated hundreds of known child abuse cases, popular Roblox game developers have been arrested on child abuse allegations, Roblox games include images of dismembered bodies and Nazi logos, and the company has been linked to child suicide attempts and the widespread production of child pornography."



Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) declined to as low as $26.24 per share on August 24, 2023.



